Bully Ray Reacts To Drew McIntyre Breaking CM Punk's Bracelet On WWE Raw

CM Punk thought he was done with Drew McIntyre but the former World Heavyweight Champion attacked once again on Monday, destroying Punk's beloved friendship bracelet and sending "The Second City Saint" out of Denver's Ball Arena in an ambulance. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was thrilled with the development.

Advertisement

"I loved what I saw [on 'WWE Raw'] on so many levels," Bully said, patting himself on the back for suggesting the turn earlier in the feud. "I loved the destroying of the bracelet because of what the bracelet means to CM Punk...It is a 50-cent bracelet and breaking that bracelet breaks CM Punk's heart. Shoving it down his throat is like ramming it up his backside. Great stuff!"

Ray loved that WWE Broadcaster Wade Barrett wasn't content to call the action during the segment, instead standing up to help Punk and calm McIntyre down.

"If his fellow countrymen can't stop him, who's gonna be able to stop him?" Bully asked.

Punk was coming off the high of besting McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin the previous weekend, bringing the two men to one win apiece, but McIntyre's ire is still raging after Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions, first at WrestleMania 40, and then at Money In The Bank. There is no word on when the two men will face off next, but WWE's next Premium Live Event, Bad Blood, is set for October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

Advertisement