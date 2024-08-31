CM Punk Scores First Win Since WWE Return, Takes Back His Bracelet At Bash In Berlin

CM Punk picked up his first WWE singles victory in over a decade, overcoming Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. In a rematch of their maiden grudge bout earlier this month at SummerSlam, during which McIntyre picked up the win over Punk with Seth Rollins as special guest referee, the two rivals strapped to one another and tasked with incapacitating one another in order to touch all four corners for victory.

Advertisement

What ensued was a back-and-forth contest littered with finishers, table spots, and near victories on both sides. At one stage, McIntyre repeatedly tapped out while locked in a sharpshooter, but per the four-corners stipulation the bout continued. On the other hand, the "Scottish Warrior" landed several Claymore Kicks to no avail as he was stopped from reaching all corners in time. The match found its conclusion when Punk delivered the GTS twice, touching two corners before delivering a respective third and fourth finisher before touching each of the last two corners. His victory on Saturday is his first singles victory in WWE since January 20, 2014, during an episode of "WWE Raw" when he defeated Billy Gunn.

Advertisement