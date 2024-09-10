Drew McIntyre Takes Aim At Fan Who Made CM Punk's Beloved Friendship Bracelet

Drew McIntyre has been taking shots at CM Punk both in and out of the ring all year, but now, he's getting personal with the fan who gifted Punk the friendship bracelet bearing the names of Punk's wife and dog, the bracelet that their blood feud has centered around for the last few months. That is until McIntyre broke the bracelet on a recent episode of "WWE Raw." On Monday, the fan, who goes by Victoria on X (formerly known as Twitter) quoted a post that said that a near-identical design of the friendship bracelet she made for her hero would be available for fans to purchase on WWE Shop. Victoria said, "A heads up would have been nice."

McIntyre quoted the fan's post with a vicious response and another jab at Punk ahead of their Bad Blood match, which will take place inside Hell in a Cell.

"All this b******* and moaning and crying, no wonder CM Punk is your hero," McIntyre captioned the post, alongside laughing and sleeping emojis.

"All my b******* and moaning and crying and still not as much whining as you've done. You're twice my age and acting half it," the fan responded, adding her own laughing and finger-pointing emojis.

All this bitching and moaning and crying, no wonder CM Punk is your hero 😂😴 https://t.co/e7ot0e8cu9 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 10, 2024

The fan went on to explain on X that she never expected to receive anything from WWE for the bracelet design, but the company had reached out to her previously as a "thank you" from Punk and invited her to a show. As of this writing, the bracelet is no longer available for purchase on WWE Shop.

