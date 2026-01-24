MFT Defeat Wyatt Sicks, Win WWE Tag Team Championship On SmackDown

On the "SmackDown" before Saturday Night's Main Event, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated the Wyatt Six for the WWE Tag Titles after weeks of feuding.

Two weeks ago, the MFTs captured the Wyatt Sicks' lantern that represents the late Bray Wyatt. Prior to the match, Sikoa gave it to Talla Tonga and sent him to the back. Throughout the match, both teams were evenly matched. The champs picked up some momentum when Gacy landed a back suplex to Sikoa and a springboard clothesline to Tonga, followed by a powerbomb. Tonga kicked out following a splash.

Erick Rowan took out Tonga Loa and JC Mateo on the outside when Talla returned with the lantern. He took out Loa and Mateo before Talla retaliated with a big boot and a clothesline. Uncle Howdy locked in the Mandible Claw on Talla. Sikoa broke it up by delivering a Samoan Spike and taking the lantern. Tama distracted the ref, which allowed Sikoa to take Lumis out with the lantern. He followed with the Cutthroat to get the win and become tag team champion again.

This is Tonga's second time as WWE Tag Team Champion and is the first tag title reign for Sikoa. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis held the titles for 197 days and had six title defenses.