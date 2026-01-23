WWE SmackDown Results 1/23 - Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match, WWE Tag Team Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 23, 2026, coming to you live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!

Although IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event, their next challengers will still be decided tonight as Lash Legend & Nia Jax take on Giulia & Kiana James, and Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match. As all three teams have had their eye on the Women's Tag Team Championship over the course of the past several weeks, Legend and Jax have blindsided Flair and Bliss with a handful of attacks, including last Friday's edition when they took out the duo following a victory against Giulia and James.

Tonga Loa and JC Mateo had the chance to dethrone The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy as WWE Tag Team Champions on the December 19 episode of "SmackDown", but were unsuccessful in doing so after a massive brawl broke out between the members of both stables who were both involved in the match itself or present at ringside. Despite their previous unsuccessful attempt at capturing tag team gold, MFT will have the chance to dethrone Lumis and Gacy when they challenge them for the WWE Tag Team Championship tonight.

Carmelo Hayes has retained his United States Championship against Johnny Gargano, Shinsuke Nakamura, and most recently reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater last Friday as he continues to be prove to be a fighting champion. Tonight, he will be issuing another US Open Challenge as he defends his title against anyone who wishes to answer the call.

Trick Williams and Damian Priest will be meeting one another in the ring at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event tomorrow night in a Fatal Four-Way Undisputed WWE Championship Number One Contenders Match that will also involve Randy Orton and Sami Zayn. Before Williams and Priest do so, they will be going one-on-one tonight in singles competition.

Jade Cargill may have had a couple of brief encounters with Jordynne Grace over the course of the past couple of weeks as Grace looks to earn a shot at her WWE Women's Championship, but she will have to temporarily refocus her sights as she goes head-to-head with Chelsea Green in a non-title match. After Grace scored a quick win against Green last Friday, Green looked to take out Grace with a post match attack until Grace moved out of the way and Green accidentally hit Cargill.

Additionally, before he faces GUNTHER at WWE Royal Rumble next Saturday in a match where he will be forced to retire if he loses, "WWE Raw" star AJ Styles will be having a chat with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis after Aldis extended the invite to Styles via his X account.