WWE's Zoey Stark Praises AI Video But Shoots Down Retirement Rumors

Last month, Zoey Stark was removed from a triple-threat match on "WWE Raw" after a springboard missile dropkick attempt resulted in a suspected injury to her knee. Afterward, a video of Stark "announcing" her retirement surfaced, sending some fans and her own family into even deeper concern for her health. As many fans later realized, however, the footage was created from artificial intelligence. The real Zoey Stark has since reacted to the video on X, while also providing clarity on the claims made in it.

"That's pretty funny actually. This AI video, whoever made it, great job," Stark said after watching the aforementioned AI footage. "You did a fantastic job because a lot of people fell for it including my own family. It's not true. I'm not retiring not anytime soon. In fact, I'm here at the UFC Performance Institute to do rehab on my knee and working my ass off three to four times a day of physical therapy. I'm going to share my journey with you guys, the good, the bad, the ugly, the road to recovery and what it is. So stay with me. I love all you Stark Marks."

Following the scary spot on "Raw," Stark confirmed that she underwent surgery to fix her ACL, MCL, and meniscus at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando. Recent reports indicate that Stark is believed to be out of action for the remainder of 2025 and past WWE WrestleMania 42 season.

The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion previously suffered a torn ACL and meniscus back in late 2021. In this case, Stark stayed out of action for more than eight months, but worked as a backstage "NXT" producer during her rehabilitation.