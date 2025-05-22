Backstage Update On Zoey Stark After Brutal WWE Raw Injury

Zoey Stark suffered an injury to her knee during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," and it sounds as though it's going to take her out for a considerable amount of time. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the initial fear from those backstage is that Stark will be forced to miss the remainder of 2025. There is belief that Stark suffered some kind of tear to the muscles in her knee, but it's not yet clear if she'll require surgery.

Stark's injury took place during a Triple Threat on Monday, with the winner earning a spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The wrestler attempted a dropkick against Kairi Sane but, due to what seemed like a miscommunication over positioning, Stark made an awkward landing with her leg bent to the side. It was immediately clear that Stark was injured, and the referee paused the match to ensure she could get helped to the back.

Sane and Rhea Ripley continued wrestling one-on-one after that point, with Ripley eventually winning. It was later reported that the initial plan had been for Ripley to pin Stark, as this was Sane's return match from an injury of her own. After Stark was removed, Ripley and Sane had to work the rest of the match on the fly.

Following the setback, Stark posted a message to her fans through social media, thanking them for their support in recent days. The wrestler noted that she'd be out of action for "a while," which hurts more than the injury itself. A long list of wrestlers, including Sane and Ripley, have posted their own messages for Stark, wishing her a quick recovery over the coming months.