Pro Wrestlers React To Zoey Stark's Brutal Injury On WWE Raw

Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" was a reminder of how dangerous pro wrestling can be, after Zoey Stark attempted a springboard dropkick on Kairi Sane during a Money in the Bank qualifying match. With Sane a little too far away to hit the move, Stark ended up landing awkwardly on her right knee, leading to the match being briefly stopped before doctors carried out a grief-stricken Stark to the back.

While no word has emerged on how serious the injury is, many have already assumed the worst for Stark. As a result, she has received an outpouring of support from the wrestling business, including from Sane and Rhea Ripley, who was also involved in last night's qualifying match. Taking to X, Ripley started her message by reminding fans how real and dangerous wrestling could be, before wishing Stark a speedy recovery. Sane did the same, while also expressing a desire to wrestle Stark again when Stark was ready.

Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous... Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen.

Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery! 🖤 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 20, 2025

I truly hope we get to face each other again when you're ready. Wishing you a smooth recovery. #Respect @ZoeyStarkWWE — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) May 20, 2025

Meanwhile, absent WWE star Bayley was short and to the point, merely tweeting out Stark's name along with a heart emoji. Long-time WWE star Natalya meanwhile told Stark how much she loved her, and that she would be keeping Stark in her prayers going forward. Longer messages came from WWE producer Shane Helms, TNA's Tommy Dreamer, and former WWE star Mojo Rawley, who all wished Stark a speedy recovery.

ZOEY ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 20, 2025

I love you @ZoeyStarkWWE and I'm keeping you in my prayers. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2025

No matter how much respect Pro Wrestling gets, it'll never be enough. Every bump causes damage if even on a micro level. And some can be life altering. Get well soon @ZoeyStarkWWE. We all ❤️ ya! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 20, 2025

Prayers & positive vibes for @ZoeyStarkWWE

I'm the biggest StarkMark#WWERaw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 20, 2025

Praying for @ZoeyStarkWWE. Takes serious risk and physical trauma every time she steps in the ring to make the most of her opportunities and entertain the fans. Hoping she'll be ok soon. 🙏🏻 — Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) May 20, 2025

The Money in the Bank qualifier match had been Stark's first opportunity to wrestle on "Raw" in months, having last competed on the red brand back in January. Since then, Stark had competed on "WWE Main Event" and "Speed," while watching her Pure Fusion Collective stable get whittled down after Sonya Deville's contract expired in February, and Shayna Baszler was released earlier this month.