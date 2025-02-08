Sonya Deville Reportedly Informed WWE Will Not Be Renewing Her Contract

Pure Fusion Collective leader and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville has been notified by WWE that her contract will not be renewed once it expires, according to reports. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed her contract will be up in a "number of weeks" and she will be eligible for free agency once it expires. The news broke Friday evening during "WWE SmackDown" amongst other reports of releases in the company, including Cedric Alexander, The Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering.

Deville signed her first contract with WWE in October 2015. She was most recently a Royal Rumble entrant and competed in a losing effort to Natalya on "WWE Main Event" on Monday. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark aligned themselves with Deville back in July 2024 and the women formed Pure Fusion Collective. They joined forces after Deville returned to television after tearing her ACL in July 2023 in the midst of her tag team title reign alongside Chelsea Green. Deville would be replaced by Piper Niven.

She was possibly best known in a tag team with former WWE star Mandy Rose as "Fire and Desire." She was also an on-screen authority figure with Adam Pearce on "SmackDown" in 2021.