Zoey Stark Reacts To Outpouring Of Support After WWE Raw Injury

After nearly five months away, Zoey Stark found herself wrestling on "Raw" this past Monday night, and in a big match as well, taking on Rhea Ripley and a returning Kairi Sane in a Money in the Bank qualifier. Unfortunately, a springboard missile dropkick attempt early in the match led to Stark landing awkwardly on her right knee, forcing her out of the match. And though no update has been provided on how severe Stark's injury was, her emotional reaction, and the subsequent outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers, has led many to believe it will be awhile before Stark wrestles again.

On Wednesday, Stark took to X to comment on her status for the first time since the injury. Though she seemingly confirmed she would be on the shelf for awhile, Stark seemed more focused on thanking her fans and co-workers for the kind words over the past few days.

"Wow the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know!" Stark tweeted. "What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks."

Not surprisingly, Stark's tweet led to even more support, with Charlotte Flair commenting shortly thereafter with two heart emojis. Former WWE star Matt Cardona chimed in, sending his best wishes to Stark, while interviewer Chris Van Vliet also stopped by to wish Stark a speedy recovery.