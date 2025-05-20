Former AEW Women's World Champion Offers Support To Zoey Stark After WWE Raw Injury

AEW star Thunder Rosa has offered words of support to Zoey Stark after the WWE wrestler's gnarly injury on this week's "WWE Raw."

Stark, during her triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, landed awkwardly while landing a missile dropkick, which forced her to immediately hold her knee. Stark's injury was so serious that she had to be lifted to the back as she couldn't put weight on her injured knee. Rosa, who herself has had to battle nasty injuries, has expressed support to Stark following the match.

"Wrestling is a beautiful and dangerous sport. We give our all everytime we step in the ring and we also risk a lot when we do what we love. @ZoeyStarkWWE I love you sister and I hope you recover soon 🫶🏾," said Rosa.

Stark previously suffered a knee injury during her time in "WWE NXT," when she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2021, which put her out of action for eight months.

After Stark's injury on "Raw," Ripley and Sane — who herself returned after a few months on the sidelines due to a thumb injury — battled it out, with Ripley emerging victorious. Her win meant she will join Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and three other stars in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place at next month's Money in the Bank PLE on June 7, 2025.

We at Wrestling Inc. send our best wishes to Zoey Stark for a speedy recovery.