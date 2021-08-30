WWE has announces a new class of Performance Center recruits that have officially reported to Orlando to begin training for the company.

This Class includes two second generation wrestlers. Joseph Fatu, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, has signed with the company. Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan has also signed.

Bobby Steveson is also in this new class of recruits. He is the older brother to WWE prospect Gable Steveson, who just appeared at WWE SummerSlam and won a gold medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

This new class also includes Joshua Dawkins, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley and is the nephew of NBA Legend Darryl Dawkins, plus Jessica Woynilko, a member of the 2016 United States national gymnastics team, and Brady Booker, a former football player for the University of South Dakota.

