Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn Announces She's Been Released

Former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn now joins The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), Vinci, Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, AOP, Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport as part of the latest round of cuts made by WWE. News of these layoffs broke yesterday evening. After the announcement of her departure, Dawn shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself sitting on an equipment box backstage, along with the message, "Here for a good time, not a long time. See you in 90 [with a calendar emoji]." It seems Dawn will be subject to a 90-day no-compete clause.

Dawn's journey in WWE began on the November 6, 2017 episode of "WWE Raw" in a squash match against Asuka. From there, she competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament. That same year, her rise to fame started when she joined the now-defunct "WWE NXT UK" as part of the NXT UK Women's Championship Tournament. During her time in the United Kingdom, she primarily competed in singles action.

After the closure of "NXT UK," Dawn made her debut with "NXT" in 2022. Although they started as fierce rivals, Dawn and fellow "NXT UK" roster member Alba Fyre united to form The Unholy Union. Dawn's first WWE championship reign began at "NXT" Stand & Deliver 2023, where she and Fyre captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from Fallon Henley and Kiana James. Notably, they were the final female tag team to hold those titles. The Unholy Union made their main roster debut on "WWE SmackDown" in May 2023. A year later, they were drafted to "WWE Raw," where they became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in their home country of Scotland at Clash at the Castle, defeating Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Their title reign lasted for 76 days before they lost the titles back to Belair and Cargill at Bash in Berlin. The Unholy Union is the second female tag team in WWE history to hold both the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.