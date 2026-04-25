Former NXT Star Luca Crusifino Comments On WWE Release

One week removed from the festivities that were WWE WrestleMania 42 from Las Vegas this year, the thrill and joy that came soon after came to screeching halt this past Friday, after headlines surfaced that cuts were made to both the main and "WWE NXT" rosters. Of the 24 Superstars who were released, 10 were from the "NXT" locker room. One of those names was Luca Crusifino.

Processing his release like many are as of today, the former Crusifino (real name Roman Macek) had this to say about his WWE tenure on X [formerly known as Twitter]: "What an amazing 4 years! Thank you so much to all of my coaches and friends that I have made along the way! Onwards and upwards! onlyfans here I come [with two crying face emojis]."

What an amazing 4 years! Thank you so much to all of my coaches and friends that I have made along the way! Onwards and upwards! onlyfans here I come 😭😭 — Roman Macek (@realromanmacek) April 25, 2026

Starting his professional wrestling career as an on-screen attorney in early 2023, Crusifino went from being a better call lawyer to the "consigliere" of The D'Angelo Family stable. Ultimately, his actions couldn't be trusted, and after siding with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, he would officially separate himself from both Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo last July. Sadly, he never won any gold during his four year career in "NXT."

Other stars who were released from their developmental spots this past Friday, include Andre Chase, Olympic Gold Medalist Tyra Mae Steele, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Malik Blade, Trill London, Sirena Linton, and Chris Island.