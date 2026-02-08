Trick Williams Recalls Initial WWE Main Roster Appearance Prior To NXT Debut

In the present day, Trick Williams is an official member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, with two reigns as NXT Champion and one as TNA World Champion to his name. Back in March 2021, though, Williams appeared on "SmackDown" as merely a background character for Apollo Crews, who proclaimed himself as Nigerian royalty.

During an interview with the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, Williams detailed his outing as an elite guard, dressed in combat boots and gear, for Crews.

"So first things first, this is like my second week of even being employed in WWE," Williams said. "I remember I ain't know which way the camera was. I ain't know nothing. [I was] brand new. Happy to be there. They said, 'Hey, we need you on SmackDown. We looked at your ancestry roots and we saw that you are 32.5% Nigerian, so you going to come be a Nigerian bodyguard.' Alright, cool.

"I meet Apollo, he's dope. Denzel Dejournette, he was the other Nigerian guard. That's the first time I met the [office], people in Gorilla at the time. That was a cool moment for me. Then I think the next week we was coming to do it again, and Apollo was hyped. This is a new character for him. The pressure is on. At this point, I know who Apollo is. I don't want to mess this up for him."

On the March 5, 2021 edition of "SmackDown," Crews recalled his childhood as a descendent of Nigerian royalty, while Williams and Dejournette stood behind him as his backup. As a child, Crews claimed he tried to fit in instead of embracing his roots. After being disrespected by then-WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Crews asserted that he'd no longer try to fit in, but rather stand out and stand up for himself. As such, Crews then challenged Big E to a rematch for the IC Title.