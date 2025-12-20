Spoiler: WWE NXT Star To Appear On SmackDown Next Week, Listed As Main Roster Star

Trick Williams appears to be headed up to the main roster, specifically "WWE SmackDown" with an appearance during the Boxing Day show tapings and reports suggesting he's listed on the internal roster.

Williams has reigned as NXT, North American, and TNA World Champion during his run in the developmental brand since 2021, and having failed to recapture the NXT title and qualify for the Iron Survivor match in recent months, certainly appears to have reached the end of the road.

Williams was reported to be backstage for "SmackDown" on Friday ahead of the show, and as the night progressed it became clear why with it emerging that he had appeared in a backstage segment to confront WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Following on from that, BodySlam's Cory Hays further reported that Williams is listed internally on the roster, which can be taken as an effective call-up to the blue brand.

Williams looks to be rejoining his former teammate in Carmelo Hayes on the blue brand – Hayes is also due to be challenging Ilja Dragunov for the United States Championship next week – for the first time since their feud concluded in April 2024. They did renew their acquaintance for a one-night teaming at "NXT: Homecoming" in September, defeating fellow "SmackDown" stars Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.