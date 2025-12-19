WWE NXT Star Reportedly Backstage At Main Roster Tapings

With the Christmas holiday coming up, WWE will host back-to-back tapings of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" later tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Notably, a star of "WWE NXT" is also said to be backstage.

According to BodySlam+, former NXT Champion Trick Williams is on the site of tonight's double tapings, emanating from the Van Andel Arena. As of now, there is no word on if WWE will utilize him on-screen, in a potential dark match, or not at all. However, he is reportedly expected to be called up to WWE's main roster soon.

Williams' last televised match pitted him against Myles Borne in an "NXT" Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier. Borne went on to defeat Williams, then score one fall in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline. Meanwhile, Williams has continued wrestling at "NXT" live events, including a trio of them along the east coast last weekend. On December 5, Williams was reportedly backstage for "SmackDown," though he never physically appeared on the broadcast.

Friday night's double taping in Grand Rapids will serve as the backdrop for the December 22 edition of "Raw" and December 26 episode of "SmackDown," respectively. The December 19 edition of WWE's blue brand was filmed on Monday night alongside the live edition of "Raw" in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Interestingly, Williams' former ally Carmelo Hayes will be in action on the "SmackDown" aired tonight on USA Network as he partners with WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov in a tag bout against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.