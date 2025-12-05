Multiple Top WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Backstage For Tonight's SmackDown

Multiple top stars from "WWE NXT" are backstage at "WWE SmackDown" on Friday night as the show is set to go live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. According to PWInsider Elite, those stars include Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Sol Ruca.

The outlet didn't confirm just why the former NXT Champions and the former Women's North American Champion are at the show ahead of "NXT's" Deadline premium live event on Saturday, which will emanate from the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas. However, John Cena announced that Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, which will feature his final match, will also be a showcase of "NXT" talent against main roster stars. There was no initial report that Femi, Williams, and Ruca were brought in to set up angles or matches for the show in Washington, DC, however.

Cena previously announced the competitors for both the men's and women's Iron Survivor matches at Deadline, which include Ruca on the women's side. Williams was defeated by Myles Borne and lost the opportunity to enter the match. Femi will compete against NXT Champion Ricky Saints for the chance to become a two-time holder of the developmental brand's gold.

"The Never Seen 17" has been adamant that "NXT" talent should be featured along the way to his final match. "NXT" star Je'Von Evans also had the opportunity to compete to become Cena's final opponent, but lost in the "Last Time is Now" tournament in the first round to GUNTHER.