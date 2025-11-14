WWE's Je'Von Evans Reacts To Inclusion In John Cena 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament

Upon announcing "The Last Time Is Now" Tournament, John Cena promised the inclusion of stars from all three of WWE's top brands — "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT." Next week, Je'Von Evans will represent "NXT" as he takes on former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in an opening round match on "Raw," which emanates from New York City's Madison Square Garden. During an interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Evans opened up about his gratitude for the opportunity.

"It's a blessing. I wasn't expecting to wrestle in The Garden, let alone be in the tournament," Evans said. "You feel me? I think it's cool. I found out that I was in the tournament that day, literally like a couple hours before the show. I go, 'That's tough.' Then I found out that it was in The Garden, so I automatically got nerves. It don't get bigger than The Garden."

"... Every time I think of it, I get a little butterflies, but like I said, it's an honor, bro," he added. "For them to pick me, it's cool. I don't even know, so many emotions, so many thoughts. It's crazy.

At the age of 19, Evans inked a contract with WWE, with his in-ring debut coming against Brooks Jenson on "NXT Level Up" in February 2024. Two months later, he officially joined the "NXT" brand, where he remains positioned as a top star.

In more recent months, Evans has gotten a taste of WWE's main roster through appearances on "SmackDown" alongside Rey Fenix and Sami Zayn. Looking ahead, he will battle "The Ring General," whom Evans describes as a long-time study source.