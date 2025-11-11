Former WWE World Champion Returning To Battle Top NXT Star In John Cena Tournament

"WWE NXT" standout Je'Von Evans will be stepping up to the main roster once again to enter the "Last Time is Now" tournament for the chance to face John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. He'll be taking on a major, returning powerhouse, however, which was revealed by General Manager Adam Pearce on "WWE Raw" on Monday.

In a segment revealing the next matches in the tournament after Rusev and Sheamus won their respective matches against Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura on "Raw," Pearce revealed that "The Young OG" will be taking on a returning GUNTHER. The former World Heavyweight Champion's last match on WWE programming was when he lost the gold to CM Punk at SummerSlam, though the title was eventually captured by Seth Rollins via Money in the Bank cash-in. Evan's last match on the main roster came in October when he teamed with Rey Fenix in a victory over Los Garza. Evans also answered the United States Championship Open Challenge when Sami Zayn held the gold back in September.

Pearce revealed that Solo Sikoa would be competing in the other match. However, just like "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Alids on Friday, he kept Sikoa's opponent a secret. On the blue brand on Friday, The Miz will take on Jey Uso in the tournament, and LA Knight will take on the mystery opponent.