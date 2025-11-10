WWE Raw Results 11/10 - The Last Time Is Now Tournament Kicks Off, Two Championships On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 10, 2025, coming to you live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

The Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine who John Cena's final ever opponent at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 will be kicking off tonight, as Damian Priest squares off with Rusev while Shinsuke Nakamura goes one-on-one with Sheamus in a pair of first round matches. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that all four men would be competing across the two matches during last Monday's episode of the show when he drew their names from a giant bingo cage tumbler.

In addition to the two first round matches of The Last Time Is Now Tournament, the aforementioned Pearce will be drawing more names to reveal the next four names who will be competing in first round matches for the tournament as revealed in a post to his X account. Cena himself will also be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Stephanie Vaquer will be making her first ever televised defense of the Women's World Championship since defeated IYO SKY to win the then-vacant title at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 as she defends against Raquel Rodriguez. While Vaquer holds a win over Rodriguez's Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez on the October 20 episode of "Raw", she and WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella came up short to Rodriguez and Perez last Monday in tag team competition.

Another championship will also be on the line, as Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors challenge Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. All four women have come face-to-face with one another over the course of the last few weeks in a series of confrontations, culminating last Monday when Bliss and Flair appeared after The Kabuki Warriors had emerged victorious against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was confronted by The Vision and Logan Paul in the opening moments of last Monday's show, but Paul became a seeming ally of Punk's as the two worked together in an attempt to fend off an attack The Vision. Later that same night after a tag team match between The Vision and Punk and Jey Uso ended in a double countout, The Vision launched an attack on Jey. While Paul initially looked to run down to help out Punk to even the odds, Paul turned his back on Punk by leaving him laid out with a right hand using brass knuckles. Following such, Punk has something on his mind to share tonight as he makes an appearance.