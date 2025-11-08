Miz Vs. Jey Uso, LA Knight Vs. Mystery Opponent Announced For John Cena Tournament

"WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced the next two matches in John Cena's Last Time is Now tournament on Friday.

Cena's last opponent of his decades-spanning WWE career is due to be determined in the tournament kicking off during Monday's "WWE Raw." Before Friday, Rusev vs. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus had been confirmed as opening round matches, and Aldis added during "SmackDown" that Jey Uso will face The Miz, while LA Knight will be facing a yet-to-be named opponent; Aldis said he would be keeping it a surprise.

Eight more participants are to be announced for the opening round of 16, with Cena having said that there will be names from "Raw," "WWE NXT," and "SmackDown," as well as potential names not with the company competing within the tournament.

The winner of which will face Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. On Tuesday, "NXT" General Manager Ava said she was submitting names to compete within the tournament, but there has yet to have been a name from the brand drawn. All matches confirmed thus far, aside from Knight's to-be-determined contest, will feature a "Raw" star facing a "SmackDown" star.