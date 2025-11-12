Bully Ray Predicts Surprising Outcome For GUNTHER In WWE Last Time Is Now Tournament

When the "Last Time Is Now Tournament" was announced to determine John Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event, former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER was the first name rumored to emerge victorious in the competition. In a first round matchup on "WWE Raw" next week, GUNTHER will lock up with one of the most promising stars in "WWE NXT," Je'Von Evans, which will mark the first time "The Ring General" has wrestled since SummerSlam. Although it's expected that GUNTHER will defeat Evans because of last month's rumors, Bully Ray Dudley believes that WWE should replicate a finish from a historic match to execute a shocking result next Monday.

"First thing I think about when I hear Je'Von Evans and GUNTHER [is] ... everybody knew who the 1–2–3 Kid was after he beat Razor [Ramon]," Bully explained on "Busted Open Radio." "There's so much depth and future with GUNTHER [that] I don't think they would be hurt, especially if it's: one, two, three, kick at 3.1, and then destroy Je'Von. ... If GUNTHER were to choke out Je'Von after, or if GUNTHER were to powerbomb Je'Von 17 times, where Je'Von had to be taken out and we didn't even know if Je'Von was going to make it to the next round, ... especially to take the attention off the fact that GUNTHER just lost to Je'Von Evans and we thought GUNTHER was going to go to the finals."

Bully also discussed the importance of each talent taking a step forward following any wrestling segment or match, as he feels that both men would benefit in the long run if Evans pulled off the surprise victory.

