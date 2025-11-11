Rusev & Sheamus First To Advance In John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament On WWE Raw

Sheamus and Rusev will renew acquaintances in the next round of the Last Time is Now tournament following their wins on "WWE Raw."

Rusev defeated Damian Priest in the first tournament match of the night, with the opening round seeing Priest return "WWE Raw" for the first time since January. Priest carried a notable eye injury from his feud with Aleister Black into the match, as would eventually become his undoing.

In what appeared to be a routine back-and-forth clash headed towards a Priest victory, connecting with Falcon Arrow for a near-fall and going for the South of Heaven chokeslam, Rusev raked the eye of Priest to escape and temporarily blind his opponent. He followed that up with a Machka Kick, getting the pinfall and advancing to the next round.

Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the second tournament match, Nakamura likewise returning to the "Raw" brand, but for him it was the first time since April last year, in a match against none other than Sheamus. They fought their own back-and-forth match, though longer and free of any pre-existing injuries, with striking and simplified offense favored by both between bells.

Nakamura had to endure through attempted covers and a White Noise from the middle rope before getting Sheamus in position for the Kinshasa knee strike, but found himself caught with a Brogue Kick for Sheamus to get the winning pinfall.

Sheamus and Rusev are the first to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament to determine the very last opponent for John Cena. Cena became WWE Intercontinental Champion for the first time earlier on Monday, potentially putting the title at stake for the tournament winner when determined.