John Cena Wins WWE IC Title, Finally Becomes Grand Slam Champion In Final Boston Match

John Cena is WWE Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his WWE career, and he finally became a Grand Slam Champion, after defeating Dominik Mysterio in the opening match of "WWE Raw" from his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. The match was made official by Triple H, who introduced Cena to start off the night. "The Last Real Champion" was interrupted by "Dirty Dom," and the COO of WWE made the match official.

Mysterio tried to walk away and started up the ramp, but Cena went after him. Mysterio threw his opponent into the steps and took him out on the outside, but Cena was able to beat the 10 count to get back in the ring. Mysterio hit the Three Amigos and countered an Attitude Adjustment. Cena hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Mysterio dodged the AA once again and sent Cena shoulder-first into the ring post. The younger star distracted the referee by taking off the turnbuckle pad and then went for a chair. He channeled Eddie Guerrero and hit the chair off the mat, then dropped to the canvas, but Cena did the same.

When Cena attempted another AA, the men accidentally took out the referee. Cena got Mysterio in the STF, and he tapped out and Cena celebrated, but there was no referee in the ring to make the call. Another referee ran down, but Mysterio was able to kick out in time.

Mysterio hit a 619 and went for the frog splash, but Cena rolled right through into another Attitude Adjustment and pinned Mysterio for the victory. After the match, Cena got on the microphone to celebrate and declared that "the champ is here" as fireworks went off.