Report: Aleister Black Originally Pitched For Significant WWE WrestleMania Role

Pat McAfee's role in the Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes storyline heading into WrestleMania 42 has been much criticized, but the original plan was for another WWE star to take on that role.

"PWInsider" has reported that "WWE SmackDown" star Aleister Black was to goad Orton into bringing back the "Apex Predator" character, with the pitch apparently made in January. The report claims that Black was to "torment" Orton to bring out the vicious side of Orton, and that the two were to have a match over WrestleMania weekend.

The initial plan was for Orton to lose against Black after he would be reluctant to use the punt kick on Black. Eventually, "The Viper" would use the kick on Rhodes at 'Mania. The report added that they are unsure how far down the line the idea went with WWE's creative team, although it noted that some aspects of it were used by McAfee upon his return.

Orton did hit Rhodes with a punt kick at WrestleMania 42, but it happened after "The American Nightmare" defeated his longtime friend and mentor, with Orton laying waste to Rhodes as he celebrated retaining the world title. Black, meanwhile, was a part of WrestleMania weekend, but his role was limited to taking part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Royce Keys.