Royce Keys Wins 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

In his second official match on "WWE SmackDown," Royce Keys outlasted a host of other men to win the 2026 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Keys bested stars from not only the blue brand, but "WWE NXT" and AAA as well.

Those other stars included the likes of Matt Cardona, Shiloh Hill, Joe Hendry, Johnny Gargano, Talla Tonga, Dragon Lee, the Motor City Machine Guns, Shinsuke Nakamura, La Parka, Apollo Crews, Psycho Clown, both El Grande Americanos, Aleister Black, and more. The first person eliminated was Kit Wilson, who was thrown out over a planking Gargano.

Tonga eliminated both El Grande Americano and the Original El Grande Americano as one man was trying to unmask the other, and Black eliminated former NXT Champion Hendry, as well as Ilja Dragunov later in the bout. A few names tried to gang up on Tonga to eliminate him, but he hit them with big uppercuts to stay alive in the match.

Otis hit the caterpillar on top of a planking Gargano and threw him out. Otis, Tonga, Black, and Keys rounded out the final four. Tonga went to hit a chokeslam on Keys after he threw Otis over the top rope, but Keys evaded the move. He hit a spinebuster to Tonga and eliminated him for the victory.