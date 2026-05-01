Backstage Update On WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer's Injury

Last month, Stephanie Vaquer lost the Women's World Championship to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42, and it seems like she won't be stepping back inside the ring anytime soon.

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Vaquer was attacked backstage by Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez, causing many fans to believe that the "Dark Angel" would be continuing her feud with Morgan, but it was later reported that the purpose of the angle was to write the former champion off TV due to an injury. At first, Vaquer's injury was said to be a high ankle sprain, but according to Dave Meltzer in a new edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," "La Primera" actually suffered an AC joint sprain in her shoulder and is expected to be out of action for a significant amount of time. WWE also confirmed that Vaquer would be on the shelf for a while during "Raw" on Monday.

Meltzer continued to explain that Vaquer and Morgan were planned to have another match together and suggested that the company should pivot by having recent "WWE NXT" call-up Sol Ruca challenge for the Women's World Championship instead. So far, there's been conflicting reports on Vaquer's return timeline, with some sources being hopeful that she can step back inside the squared circle by SummerSlam in August, while others claim that she could be healthy six weeks from now. Since signing with WWE in 2024, Vaquer has mostly been able to avoid being sidelined outside of hurting her ankle this past January, making the AC joint sprain her most severe injury so far.