AEW Reportedly Has 'Real' Interest In Collaborating With WWE HOFer

While AEW has never been shy about acquiring talent, 2026 has seen AEW owner Tony Khan really open up his pocket books. Already, the promotion has signed eighteen talents to contracts, including Andrade El Idol, Mascara Dorada, Mistico, The Dogs, The Rascalz, CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, and one-half of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Lena Kross. with rumors swirling they could also be adding recently released former WWE talents New Day and Motor City Machine Guns once they are available.

And it appears AEW may also have their eye on one of the most famous WWE wrestlers of all time for some sort of collaboration. The Takedown On SI reports that AEW has "expressed real interest" about bringing in WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley once his WWE Legends contract expires within the next month. It was not clarified whether AEW wanted to sign Foley for a long-term deal or have him make an appearance, nor was it clarified what type of role AEW would like Foley to fill.

Speculation regarding Foley showing up in AEW began after Foley cut ties with WWE last December, citing the promotion's association with Donald Trump's Presidential Administration, whom Foley has been a vocal critic of. Should a deal be reached between the sides, it would mean that Foley has worked with every major US promotion in his career, having previously worked for WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, and Ring of Honor.

This would not be the first time that Foley has had discussions about doing something with AEW, as the WWE Hall of Famer has been open about talking with former AEW Men's World Champion MJF about wrestling him in a retirement match. During a recent interview, MJF revealed that those discussions later included Khan, and were far enough along that the match was set to happen, only to be called off after Foley got injured while training.