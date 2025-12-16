Mick Foley Cuts Ties With WWE Citing Continued Association With Donald Trump

Back in October, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made the news when he posted a several minute video addressed to fellow WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States Donald Trump, where he criticized Trump's approach to immigration and implored him to change his ways. While Foley has long been critical of Trump, his words raised some eyebrows at the time due to Foley's continued association with WWE, and the promotion's stronger bonds with Trump over the past year.

Now a few months later, it appears that WWE/Trump relationship has forced Foley to make a decision. Taking to Facebook on Tuesday morning in a lengthy message, Foley officially severed ties with the promotion he called home for most of his legendary career.

"PARTING WAYS WITH WWE," Foley said. "While I have been concerned about WWE's close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration's ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who "looks like an immigrant") — reading the President's incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner's death is the final straw for me. I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy.

"Last night, I informed WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office. Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor "I stands all I can stands, and I can't stands no more."