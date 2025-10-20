Mick Foley Posts Political Message For Fellow WWE HOFer (Class Of 2013) Donald Trump

While hesitant to do so, Foley went as far to suggest that the actions of Trump, ICE, and Homeland Security were terrorism, do to the fact that "people are terrified across wide swaths of the United States." He then turned his attention to Trump's communications director, Stephen Chueng, chiding Chueng for using one-liners, and questioning how Chueng could take some of the views he had, while becoming "the bully you used to despite."

Foley didn't outright address why he had decided to post this video, but it seemed to be inspired by Foley getting shaken by recent events surrounding a friend of his, whose mother-in-law and father-in-law had been deported, with further threats that this friend's wife would be deported if they spoke out about it. As a result, Foley implored the President to reverse course for the country's sake and the sake of Trump's own legacy. Alas, even Foley seemed to realize the video would make little difference.

"Mr. President, I want to make it clear, this is something I'm doing on my own," Foley said. "I'm in a rented Air BnB in Nashville. There's no notes in front of me, there's no teleprompter. This is just me, looking at the camera, speaking from my heart, to you, a fellow human being, a fellow 2013 WWE Hall of Fame member. You, and you alone, Mr. President, have the power to stop the madness. Thank you for watching, Mr. President. Thank you for listening. Thank you to whoever it was that brought this piece of video to your attention, because I know you're a very busy man. I don't believe it's going to make a difference, but I would love it if you would prove me wrong. Prove me wrong, Mr. President."

