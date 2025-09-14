WWE's Triple H Opens Up About Why He Took On Role With President Trump

Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, has a new side role to accompany his current position as Chief of Creative in WWE. Levesque is part of a council orchestrated by President Trump to promote a healthier nation. He will be part of a team that launches domestic initiatives to spread awareness of the benefits of health and fitness.

Levesque spoke to his old pal Pat McAfee on the "Pat McAfee Show" about what he hopes to accomplish in his new role.

"There's a lot of things that need to change here. There's a lot of sickness, a lot of illness that comes out of what we eat, and I think that stuff needs to change. I'm a big believer in kids and athletics and sport, whether that's just training on your own or whether that's being in a sport, doing that stuff sets you up for success in life, not just in that athletic moment. I'm a big believer in that."

The father of three daughters, Levesque talks about the importance of instilling healthy habits in children.

"I hate seeing kids on their phones all day, on their iPads all day, not being outside. When I was younger, we were all outside all the time. I think what I'm really excited about with this council is getting in front of kids, that's where you start showing them, like, hey, you might not be able to do one pushup right now, but we're gonna get you to where you can do one, where you can do ten, and get you on your way. And that builds and instills pride."

Triple H appeared at the White House recently where Trump introduced him as a good friend.

