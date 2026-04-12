AEW World Champion MJF Looks Back On Nearly Retiring WWE HOFer Mick Foley

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is better than you, and even Mick Foley knows it. So much so, that he wanted his in-ring legacy to end at the hands of AEW's pinnacle star. Two of Long Island's most recognized residents were supposed to have a showcase against one another, but unfortunately, "The Devil" couldn't drop his "Hebrew Hammer" on the WWE Hall of Famer. He explains why during his interview on "The Adam Friedland Show."

"A cool factoid, Mick Foley wanted me to retire him. He had reached out to my boss, and asked if he could do a program with me. And I was like, he's a little fat and old, but, you know, I'd consider it, " the proudly cocky two-time AEW World Champion said. "I was ready to. He got hurt in training. And so, we never got to do it. Recently, after one of my matches, he posted that, 'I wanted to wrestle MJF. I still want to wrestle...' He gave me my flowers. God bless him."

Now in his second reign, MJF not only wants to wrestle current and future Hall of Famers, but he wants to surpass some of the industry's most prolific champions in Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Buddy Rogers, by maintaining his promise on being a world traveling champion, defending his title in and out of AEW, and to have a greater legacy than all three of those legends combined. He is now about to face an uphill battle that could put an end to his proclamation, as he will step in the ring with a man whom many dub is "The God of Professional Wrestling," the one and only, Kenny Omega, at Dynasty tonight.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Adam Friedland Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.