WWE HOFer Mick Foley Looks Back On Missed Opportunity With AEW Star

WWE legend Mick Foley has revealed a top-secret meeting he had with AEW star MJF about having one final match and stated that MJF had laid out some great ideas for the match.

Foley, over the last few years, has teased a retirement match, with him recently revealing on "The Wrestling Classic" that MJF was one of the many stars who reached out to him regarding facing him.

"I had a top secret meeting with MJF about the possibility of having one last match with him, and he laid out like six really solid weeks of storytelling. So, when I put out a, you know, a feeler about doing a final match, believe me, there was no shortage of guys. It was really from the deathmatch guys to MJF, to Karrion Kross in WWE — there was no shortage of guys who were willing to do that match with me," the hardcore legend said.

Foley, although impressed with the ideas MJF put out, has poured water over a potential match with the former AEW World Champion, likely owing to his health.

"You know, it does not look like it [will happen], but I was just flattered. You know, it was pretty cool, two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse for a — we didn't even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool. I don't want to tell you — it's up to him whether he wants to share his ideas — but they were good ideas. And if I could have carried it off, you know, it could have been a really good six-week program."

The WWE Hall of Famer, who helped elevate and bring out the grittier side of many of his opponents during his illustrious career, also stated that he would've loved to have shared the ring with WWE stars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, specifically praising the former's likability.