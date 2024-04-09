WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Cancels Plans For Final Match After Suffering Concussion

Like many wrestlers who have hung up their boots, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley still has that itch that needs to be scratched. The hardcore legend announced earlier this year that he was thinking of having one final deathmatch for his 60th birthday, giving him over a year to get himself into ring shape as Foley won't turn 60 until June 2025. However, that plan has now been scrapped as Foley took to his YouTube channel to explain that his final match will no longer be taking place, after suffering a concussion.

"As some of you know, I had to miss a couple of appearances because of dizziness and light headedness. After consulting a couple of doctors, and also using my own experience with concussions, the symptoms seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn't done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts but I thought it would go away. So it just seems like the wisest move, and one that's strongly supported by family, is to call off that final match."

Foley explained that if he can get concussed without even being aware of it, putting himself through one final deathmatch wouldn't be the best idea, especially given the things that Foley himself was willing to do in the match. The hardcore legend would have initially liked to have faced someone like Matt Cardona given their on-and-off feud in recent years, or former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as their planned bout in WWE never took place due to Foley not being medically cleared to compete.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.