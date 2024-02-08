WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Shares Ideas For Final Death Match For 60th Birthday

On June 7, 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will celebrate his 60th birthday. While some people might ask for new clothes, a games console, or even cash from their family and friends, Foley has one thing on his wishlist for 60; one final match. During the final episode of "Foley Is Pod," the hardcore legend explained that he wants to drop 100 pounds and needs something to motivate him and work towards in order to make that happen. The solution; get back in the ring.

"60 is right around the corner ... thinking of doing one final match," Foley said. "For my 60th birthday, a death match. I'm not kidding, I think it would be a great incentive to drop those 100 big ones and I think it might be fun." Foley made it clear he doesn't think the match would happen in WWE, as it would be a pretty gory spectacle, to the point where his children asked him if there was a chance he could get hurt, he was upfront and told them yes.

When Conrad Thompson asked him if he thought about who he would be open to facing in his final match, Foley immediately put two names out there. "[Jon] Moxley or Matt Cardona," Foley said. "I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the death match world that could really make it something cool." Cardona has already made it clear on social media he would be happy to face Foley given their volatile history. Cardona has repeatedly called himself the "King of the Death Match," despite the fact that Foley actually won a tournament of the same name back in 1995, defeating Terry Funk in the finals.

