WWE Legend Mick Foley Establishes Timeframe For Decision Regarding One More Match

Mick Foley has shared further insight on his hopes to wrestle one more match for his 60th birthday. It was in February that Foley said during his podcast that he wanted to do a final death match as a reward at the end of dropping 100 pounds of weight, feeling it could be a fun incentive, and name dropped Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as potential opponents. Time is ticking for the hardcore legend to do so, with his 60th birthday on June 7, 2025, and Foley noted that during a recent "Sign-it-Live" session for HighSpots (h/t POST Wrestling).

"Yeah," he clarified on wanting one more match, "But I'd have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight and it's not falling off like I hoped it would. So I'm gonna have to re-examine where I am at a certain point. It's not about the money. I wanna have a fun match, but I am having trouble. I've been working out, I feel better, moving better but it's not showing up as of yet on the scale. So I'm not sure. I'll have an answer by the beginning of the year ... There's a lot of different options to do such a thing."

Foley hasn't wrestled since his cameo at the 2012 Royal Rumble, and further hasn't been a recurring competitor since working with TNA in 2010. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, and has continued to make sporadic appearances for the company under a "WWE Legends" deal. However, with his desire to have a death match, Foley's last match likely wouldn't be promoted by WWE.