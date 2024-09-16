WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Addresses Aborted Plans For Final Match

It's tough for wrestlers to hang up their boots, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of performers who've reneged on their retirements or came out for one-off appearances. WWE legend Mick Foley teased a final death match to celebrate his 60th birthday, but had to quickly drop the idea, as the former WWE Hardcore Champion's body was in rougher shape than he expected. In a new interview with "Wrestling Life Online," Foley explained that he was delighted by the commotion that surrounded his possible return.

"It was fun to see, once I put the word out, I was not at a loss for potential opponents," Foley chuckled, revealing that he had a secret rendezvous with former AEW World Champion MJF about a possible angle. "He laid out a scenario that was really fascinating; so much so that he was the first guy I called and I was like, 'I think it's over. I got a concussion doing almost nothing.'"

Foley says that the former AEW International Champion is a smart guy and had clearly worked hard on the storyline, but it wasn't meant to be. "It doesn't look like it's gonna happen," Foley said, as the idea behind getting back in the ring was more about getting back in shape than it was about wrestling, and Foley is happy with his weight loss journey so far.

Foley has not wrestled since the 2012 Royal Rumble, though he has been on WWE television sporadically, even playing the role of the "WWE Raw" General Manager for a brief period. Foley has also been active on the convention circuit and has made indie appearances.

