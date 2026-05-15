AEW Star Chris Jericho Appears As A Waiter In NFL Team's Schedule Release Video

On Thursday, all 32 NFL teams unveiled their 2026 regular season schedule, and in the Minnesota Vikings official video for their upcoming season, AEW star Chris Jericho made an appearance.

NFL schedule reveals have become a creative event over the years, with each team presenting their own video that showcases the matchups for the 18 week season. For the Vikings schedule release video, Jericho stars as a waiter who is serving kicker Will Reichard, who is viewing the menu that lists the opponents that Minnesota will play this year. After 17 dishes are shown representing each opponent for the Vikings, Jericho is seen again at the end of the video helping Reichard with his takeout bags.

Having originated from Winnipeg, Canada, Jericho didn't grow up an American football fan, but his wife of 25 years, Jessica Lockhart, was a longtime Vikings fan and eventually convinced "Y2J" to support the team. Today, Jericho is often seen attending Vikings games at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has previously been featured on the team's broadcast.

Jericho returned to professional wrestling this past April when "AEW Dynamite" came to Winnipeg, and later this month he'll compete in his second pay-per-view match since coming back when he participates in the Stadium Stampede Match at Double Or Nothing. For most of last year, Jericho was rumored to return to WWE for a possible retirement run, but ultimately the 55-year-old chose to stay in AEW, with company President Tony Khan confirming that he signed a multi-year contract.