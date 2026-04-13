Backstage Report On Chris Jericho's AEW Return

"AEW Dynasty" will be a homecoming affair for Chris Jericho, in more ways than one. According to reports, Jericho's AEW in-ring return in his home country of Canada is just the first appearance in now-confirmed long-term deal between the former AEW World Champion and the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fightful Select released details regarding Jericho's AEW status Saturday. While AEW has intentionally kept details regarding Jericho's contract confidential, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Jericho's contract was "multi-year." Earlier reports state that this deal was signed prior to Jericho's return. An assortment of unnamed wrestlers, interestingly, are in the same boat as fans, as backstage talent are reportedly also trying to learn the specifics of Jericho's new contract.

If fans weren't already confused by the Jericho contract rumor saga, a subtle name change may have raised some eyebrows. Fightful Select also addressed Jericho's quiet transition from "Chris Jericho" to "Jericho" following his return on "AEW Dynamite," and described it a personal "insistence" from Jericho himself. While promotional material for "Dynasty" refers to Jericho as his preferred mononym, it seems that AEW will still refer to him as "Chris Jericho" periodically throughout television broadcasts. As of writing, Jericho is still listed as "Chris Jericho" on AEW's online roster.

Jericho was the primary subject of free agency rumors at the beginning of 2026 following his extended hiatus from AEW and sister promotion ROH. While Jericho ultimately ended up back in AEW amidst the whir of the rumor mill, Fightful Select's report appears to confirm, to some degree, the legitimacy of WWE's interest. Reportedly, WWE and Jericho had conversations regarding a possible WWE return and retirement run for the former World Heavyweight Champion, and Jericho was open to a WWE homecoming. However, Jericho ultimately denied the offer, in worries that WWE would pressure him into stepping away from his outside projects.