Paul Wight Names AEW Stars He'd Still Like To Get In The Ring With

Since shockingly joining AEW in early 2021, Paul Wight has largely been confined to non-wrestling roles thanks to injury, wrestling only seven matches and none since early 2024. But while Wight has occupied his time working as a commentator and coach/producer in AEW/Ring of Honor, and even briefly serving as an ROH authority figure, he has not given up hope about getting back into the ring for one more run, including undergoing numerous surgeries and rehab to get himself back into ring shape.

Should Wight be able to get back into the ring for AEW, the question then becomes who would he like to wrestle. That question was posed to Wight while appearing on "Under the Mat with Simon Miller," and to the shock of no one who has followed Wight's AEW tenure, his first answer was a wrestler Wight has been looking to face ever since he first arrived in the promotion. But Wight also had a second answer, revealing he would love to face the current AEW World Champion, though more so because of their contrasting styles than because Wight is looking for gold.

"When I look at our AEW roster, even though he's not a younger cat, he's still somebody that I've had a lot of respect with for a long time, Kenny Omega," Wight said. "Kenny and I...Man, I would love to either tag with Kenny or compete against Kenny.

"I would love to have a great heel run and work Darby [Allin]. Oh my god, cause I could sling Darby's guts all over the place. Like, even the old school when I slammed Rey into the ring post when he was tied to the stretcher. I can only imagine the carnage I could do with Darby."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under the Mat with Simon Miller" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription