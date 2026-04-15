AEW's Paul Wight Comments On His Health, Says He Has A Short Window Left To Wrestle

Paul "The Big Show" Wight had an impressive pro wrestling career, and while many of his peers have since retired, the veteran has competed on occasion over the years and has yet to officially hang up the boots. Wight has undergone several surgeries in the past years to address many nagging injuries, but believes he has one last run left in him.

"It's almost been, like, a surgery every year and it's put me so far behind the eightball," he explained during an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet."

Wight added that each surgery also was accompanied by intensive rehab and recovery, which has affected his final run even more. "You know, I'm not getting any younger ... Father Time's undefeated; I'm just stubborn enough to keep sticking to it. ... My main thing now is I understand there's a short window left."

Wight maintained that he has no delusions about his final run, and doesn't plan to compete for championships or perform at his peak, both because he's made peace with the reality of his age and the fact that he doesn't need to be on TV every week to overshadow the younger generation.

"There's nothing that I can do that's going to make my career any bigger or better," he pointed out. "All I can do is enjoy some of the last years that I'm under contract with AEW, and hopefully have some fun with some of the younger talent."

The 54-year-old has already replaced both his knees and hips, and because of that alone, he admits he'll never be the wrestler he once was. "I don't need to be 500 lbs. anymore; I need to be about 350," Wight added, expressing that he plans to still cut down 40 more lbs. before reaching his goal.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.