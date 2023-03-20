Paul Wight Wants To Fight Kenny Omega In AEW If He's Able To Get Back In The Ring

It's been nearly two years since Paul Wight debuted in AEW, and while he's competed in the ring at points, the veteran has largely been confined to the announce desk as he continues to heal from a variety of injuries. But with a clean bill of health seemingly on the horizon, Wight is looking at stepping into an AEW ring once again, should everything go to plan. And just in case anyone has forgotten, Wight reinforced who his dream AEW opponent is during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I want to get in the ring with Kenny Omega," Wight said. "I want that real bad." Wight hasn't been shy about expressing interest in a match with Omega, as the two have been complimentary of each other dating back to Wight's time in WWE. As for why Omega, who has a dream match of his own scheduled for "AEW Dynamite" against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, is the perfect opponent for him, Wight pointed to Omega's skill and believability as a performer.

"Kenny is an incredible talent to watch compete," Wight said. "He has a way of enhancing talent, and he pushes talent to another extreme. I'm always looking for someone to tell a believable story with, whether I am a babyface or a heel. The way he sells, the way he puts his heart and soul into every match, so a match between us could be very believable. And as much as I like his wrestling, the guy in the back is even more impressive. He's humble, hardworking and works hurt. Looking at his aggressiveness and his heart, I think we could have one hell of a match."