Paul Wight Wants To Work With Kenny Omega, Darby Allin And Other AEW Stars

Paul Wight mostly works as an on-air personality and backstage employee in AEW, but the veteran hasn't hung up his boots quite yet. During a recent episode of the Deuce and Mo podcast, the 51-year-old revealed that he wants to return to the ring — and he'd like to go up against AEW's best competitors.

The first wrestler Wight wants to face is none other than Kenny Omega, as he believes their contrasting styles would make for an entertaining outing. "I definitely want to work with Kenny Omega at some point. I'm totally fascinated by a lot of stuff Kenny Omega does. Kenny and I could have a great big man, little man match. I have zero doubts in my mind we could rip the roof off the building." That said, WWE is reportedly interested in Omega, and it remains to be seen if the EVP is sticking around in AEW to have more dream matches.

Elsewhere, Wight would also like to test himself against Darby Allin — even if it means having to turn heel again for the umpteenth time. "I'd probably have to be a bad guy to compete against Darby Allin, but if I was a bad guy competing against Darby Allin, I could have the place rioting because he does such a good job with his character of selling and fighting from underneath."

Some of Wight's other dream opponents include Lance Archer, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Satnam Singh, and The Dark Order. Furthermore, he'd like to tag with Orange Cassidy as he thinks it'd be fun, though he did say that "Freshly Squeezed" would probably "irritate" him as an opponent.