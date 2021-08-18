In an interview with the Ring Report, AEW color commentator and performer Paul Wight was asked about some of his dream opponents at his new job. As it turns out Wight has plenty of wrestlers in AEW who he’d like to work with.

“Kenny Omega is amazing,” Wight said. “Just to watch him work in the ring and the way he hustles and bumps and feeds, the guy is really next-level talent, especially as a heel with the way he works. The Young Bucks are brilliant. I’ve really enjoyed watching those guys in the tag team division, especially with their heel turn. It’s been great. Hangman Adam Page is just a red hot babyface in the making. This guy can definitely carry that AEW Championship and do something with it. The Murderhawk Lance Archer. He’s really, really come into his own with that whole Murderhawk gimmick. He’s intense in the ring and wrestles a lot bigger than he is. I really like his presence in the ring. Darby Allin is probably my top pick if I was a heel. Anyone who is a heel right now that has a chance to work with Darby, that’s the perfect babyface to work with right now. He exemplifies what a babyface is today. He’s a little eccentric, a little different, but he’s just in your face every time coming back for more. I really appreciate him.”

“Some other talents in AEW are coming along. Jungle Boy is another babyface you’d love to work with. I always tease him and call him ‘grizzled’ because I think he’s had the most matches in AEW. It’s like 53 or 54 so far which is crazy when he’s as young as he is, but he’s got really good ring presence and he’s another one I think in the right program could really accelerate to that next level superstar babyface with the right heel behind to push him. There’s a lot of younger talent there I’ll hopefully get chance to work with like Hobbs and Luchasaurus, this incredibly athletic big monster. For me, I see a lot of potential line-ups. It’s funny that you ask that, but there are a lot of guys I’m ticking off in my head I want to wrestle. I can keep myself busy for the next three or four years.”

Wight also delved further into the idea of being a heel again, something he is a tad bit wary of after turning from face to heel so much during his WWE run. He also offered up some advice for younger talent.

“If in some point in my career I could turn heel, I know that sounds crazy that I could turn heel, it just depends on the day of the week, I guess,” Wight joked. “Hopefully, my character won’t be quite so schizophrenic in AEW as he was in WWE where he changed every five minutes. But if I was a heel working with somebody like Darby Allin, he would just be a gift.

“It’s funny, one of the things I tell the younger guys and gals is ‘when you’re alone doing stuff, whether you’re cleaning or doing laundry, driving down the road, or sitting on the couch; have matches with people in your head you might be working with someday.’ That’s one of the secrets to being a success later is having scenarios in your mind about people you want to work with. You have to be excited about the product, the talent. Having those matches in your head where one’s a heel and one’s a face, the spots that will happen, and the finishes are always good things to put in your mind so if you do end up in a program with someone, you already have an idea of what they do and you understand them and how to compliment yourself with them and tell a better story.”