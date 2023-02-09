AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring

It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.

In an interview with Metro UK, Wight went into detail about some of the health issues he has dealt with since joining AEW, including a knee injury that forced him to undergo knee replacement surgery last year.

"You know, there's been some setbacks personally," Wight said. "I mean, I've had a couple of injury setbacks, had to get a knee replaced in August. That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could've gone any day! It's like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway. But we're good now, and hopefully we'll be back in the ring in March. Everything's on schedule, so we're looking good!"

As Wight noted, knee replacement surgery isn't the only thing Wight has been recovering from. The future Hall of Famer also underwent his second hip replacement surgery in December 2021, which kept him out of action for several months.

In total, the injuries has limited Wight to only four matches in AEW, with his most high profile one coming against QT Marshall, who he defeated at AEW All Out in September 2021. Wight's last match in AEW was nearly a year ago, where he defeated Austin Green on the April 4 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," which took place in Wight's home state of South Carolina.