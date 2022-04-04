Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, including the in-ring return of Paul Wight.

Wight will face Austin Green on tonight’s show. This episode was taped last Wednesday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, which is Wight’s hometown. Wight stated in an earlier interview that he asked AEW President Tony Khan to book him on Dynamite, but instead he got a match on Elevation.

This is just Wight’s fourth match for AEW. After signing with the company in February 2021, the former Big Show made his AEW in-ring debut with a win over QT Marshall at All Out last September, and then won two 3-on-1 Handicap Matches on Elevation that fall. He defeated CPA, RSP and VSK in September, and then defeated Cole Karter, Carlie Bravo and Arjun Singh in October. This is his first match since then.

You can click here for full spoilers from the Elevation tapings held last Wednesday. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight’s show:

* Red Velvet vs. Brittany Jade

* Serena Deeb vs. Dani Mo

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Ella Envy

* Anna Jay and Ruby Soho vs. Diamante and Ashley D’Amboise

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Lucky Ali

* Paul Wight vs. Austin Green

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

