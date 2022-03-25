Speaking to The Rob Brown Show Thursday, Paul Wight expressed his desire to wrestle a match on next week’s AEW Dynamite, which will be held in his hometown of Columbia, SC.

Wight revealed he has been asking AEW Chairman Tony Khan to book him to a match.

“I’m really hoping that a lot of fans will come out and experience AEW and see the difference,” Wight said. “Myself, I’m talking to Tony Khan, I can’t exactly go book myself, but I’m trying real hard to get a match going so I can at least wrestle in my hometown in Columbia. I’m looking forward to competing that night. If not, I’ll definitely be there doing Elevation and doing commentary.”

AEW will head to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia for the March 30 episode of Dynamite. The April 1 episode of Rampage and the March 28 episode of Dark: Elevation will also be taped on the same night. As noted earlier, Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo and FTR vs. The Gunn Club have been announced for next Wednesday’s show. Meanwhile, Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland for the FTR Championship is official for next week’s Rampage.

Wight last wrestled for AEW on the October 25 episode of Dark: Elevation where he defeated Arjun Singh, Carlie Bravo & Cole Karter in a 3-on-1 handicap match. Wight has wrestled a total of three matches for AEW since joining the company in February 2021. His only pay-per-view match came against QT Marshall at last year’s All Out.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription

You can watch Paul Wight’s full interview on The Rob Brown Show below.

