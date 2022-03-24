Two matches were confirmed for next week’s show during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including what promises to be a quick-paced singles match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

The two men have been locked in a feud for over a month now, first feuding over the TNT Championship when Sammy Guevara was still holding the gold. These past few weeks, it’s shifted into more of a battle of supremacy between Andrade’s stable, The Andrade Family Office, and Darby’s allies, Sting and The Hardys.

After their interference in the singles match between CM Punk and Dax Harwood tonight, FTR wants a piece of The Gunn Club, Colten and Austin Gunn. The two teams will compete in a tag team match on next week’s show to settle the score.

You can see the growing card below:

FTR (Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Gunn Club (Colten and Austin Gunn)

Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

