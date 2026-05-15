Mike Santana & Steve Maclin Set For TNA World Title Rematch On Upcoming Impact

Despite the Battle Royal that saw Eric Young earn a future TNA World Championship shot against Mike Santana this week on "TNA Impact," it appears Santana will have to pick up where he left off with Steve Maclin before facing Young. As announced by on-screen Director of Operations Daria Rae, Santana will be "Front Toward Enemy" and will physically face-off against Maclin next Thursday.

This match will occur nearly two months after their last encounter at the pay-per-view event, Sacrifice, on March 27, where the match ended via referee stoppage, after it was ruled that Maclin had suffered a concussion. During their match, Maclin took a kick to the jaw, which sent him towards the ropes and onto the mat on the outside. Immediately after the referee's call, Maclin was taken to the hospital, where he was evaluated and cleared of all concussion tests. Now, the former two-time TNA International Champion is ready to return to the ring and crown himself a two-time world champion.

Currently in his second reign, "The Real Deal" reclaimed the championship at the "iMPACT" premiere on AMC this past January. His last title defense was against the former Impact World Champion Rich Swann in the main event of the April 15th episode. So far, Santana has held four successful title defenses.